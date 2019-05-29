Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Seay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Ann (Condrey) Seay


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gloria Ann (Condrey) Seay Obituary
ROEBUCK, SC- Gloria Ann Condrey Seay, 81, wife of the late James Jerry Seay, died Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Born July 21, 1937 in Spartanburg, SC, Gloria was a daughter of the late Walt and Emma Huggins Condrey. She was a graduate of Limestone College and retired from Duke Power after 35 years of service. Before her retirement, she was President of Duke Power Retirees. Gloria was a longtime, faithful member of Bethlehem Baptist Church for 35 years where she volunteered with the food pantry, bereavement committee, senior activities committee, and was a Sunday school teacher for the Earnest Workers class. In addition, she delivered for Mobile Meals for more than 20 years. Gloria loved to travel and loved to serve her family and community. In her last year, she was an active and loved resident of Lakewood Senior Living.
Gloria is survived by her daughters, Cindy Seay Gregory (Mark) of Moore, SC and Julie Condrey Webber (Brent) of Boiling Springs, SC; and her grandchildren, Cameron Stober, Courtney Lehr (Jordan), Madison Davis (Ryan), Jacob Webber, and Nate Webber.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 30th, 1:30-2:30PM at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Funeral services will follow at 2:30PM, officiated by Reverend Jim Oliver and Reverend Joey Burnett.
Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, P O Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now