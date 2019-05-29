|
ROEBUCK, SC- Gloria Ann Condrey Seay, 81, wife of the late James Jerry Seay, died Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Born July 21, 1937 in Spartanburg, SC, Gloria was a daughter of the late Walt and Emma Huggins Condrey. She was a graduate of Limestone College and retired from Duke Power after 35 years of service. Before her retirement, she was President of Duke Power Retirees. Gloria was a longtime, faithful member of Bethlehem Baptist Church for 35 years where she volunteered with the food pantry, bereavement committee, senior activities committee, and was a Sunday school teacher for the Earnest Workers class. In addition, she delivered for Mobile Meals for more than 20 years. Gloria loved to travel and loved to serve her family and community. In her last year, she was an active and loved resident of Lakewood Senior Living.
Gloria is survived by her daughters, Cindy Seay Gregory (Mark) of Moore, SC and Julie Condrey Webber (Brent) of Boiling Springs, SC; and her grandchildren, Cameron Stober, Courtney Lehr (Jordan), Madison Davis (Ryan), Jacob Webber, and Nate Webber.
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 30th, 1:30-2:30PM at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Funeral services will follow at 2:30PM, officiated by Reverend Jim Oliver and Reverend Joey Burnett.
Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, P O Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
