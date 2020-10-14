1/1
Gloria Jean (Stewart) Calloway
SIMPSONVILLE, SC- Gloria Jean Stewart Calloway, 77, of Simpsonville, died peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Gloria was born on January 26, 1943, in Spartanburg, SC. She was a daughter of the late Thomas Edward "Ed" and Margaret Ella Porter Stewart. Gloria graduated from Spartanburg High School, shortly thereafter she met Jerry Carter Calloway and they were married during his senior year at Clemson University.
Gloria is survived by her husband Jerry; her two sons, Edward Carter Calloway (Denise) and Alan Stewart Calloway (Lisa), all of Simpsonville; her four grandsons, Christian Calloway (Madeline), Adam Calloway, Alan Stewart Calloway (AJ) and George Calloway; and one great-granddaughter, Kennedy Calloway. Along with her parents, Gloria was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Stewart Southhall of Bastrop, Louisiana.
Gloria believed in God the Father as the creator of Heaven and Earth and Jesus Christ is the Savior of the World. She was a loving wife and mother to her family and supported the family's family business right up to her last moments. She was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. The family will receive friends following the service at the Chapel. In recognition of the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be required and there will be no graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 2240 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
