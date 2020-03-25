Home

Gloria Jean (Thomas) Parris


1946 - 2020
Gloria Jean (Thomas) Parris Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Gloria Jean Thomas Parris, 73, of Chesnee, SC, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born December 8, 1946, in Inman, SC, she was the daughter of the late Elford and Inez Wall Thomas.
A woman of great faith, Mrs. Parris was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all. She was a member of Hope Church, vice-president of Parris Welding, and former phlebotomist for Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Michael "Red" Parris; sons, Todd Parris (Kim) of Boiling Springs, SC, Keith Parris (Shevela) of Shelby, NC, and Scott Parris of the home; six grandchildren, Jessica, Kasey, Lindsey, Tyler, Chloe, and Lizzie; and great-grandson, Cayde. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Larry Thomas.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens by The Rev. Tony Cribb. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evans Training Center, 306 Jordan Creek Road, Inman, SC 29349.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 25, 2020
