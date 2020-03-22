Home

Gloria Mae (Pearson) Henderson


1953 - 2020
Gloria Mae Pearson Henderson, 66, Spartanburg, SC peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born November 22, 1953 in Spartanburg, SC to the late James Pearson and Willie Mae Crawford Pearson.
She was an active member of the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and served alongside her husband, Pastor Henderson at the Woodward Memorial Baptist Church.
Mrs. Henderson is survived by her loving husband, Rev. Micheal Henderson; Sons, Everett (Aster) Pearson of Spartanburg, SC, Phillip (Tracie) Tyler of Woodbridge, VA, Michael Henderson, Jr. and Brian Henderson of Alexandria, VA. Daugther, Erika Pearson (fiancé) Brandon D. Simpson of Spartanburg, SC;
Her sister Gwendolyn Davis; Sister-n-laws, Ruth (Horace) Littlejohn of Spartanburg, SC and Sara (William) Littlejohn of Newport News, Va.; Nephews: James A. Pearson, Garry J. Pearson, Derrick E. Pearson. Her grandson who was reared in the home, Mariano J. Pearson, 6 additional Grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
A Celebration of the life of Gloria Mae Pearson Henderson will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
Due to the Coronavirus, services will be for family only.
The family will receive friends at the home, 132 East Columbia Ave., Spartanburg, SC. Sacred arrangements entrusted to SERENITY-MURRAY MORTUARY.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
