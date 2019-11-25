Home

Gordon Lewis Sprouse Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Mr. Gordon Lewis Sprouse passed away after a long battle with COPD at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Gordon was born on March 31, 1955 in Spartanburg County to the late Carl Roy and Annie Ora Cox Sprouse. He has worked as a heavy equipment operator and was a fun loving, country boy, ladies man, charming and was loved by all. He will always be remembered for his stories and crazy adventures. He had a great sense of humor and laid back approach to life. He loved music and sitting on the porch with his guitar.
Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, James Carson Sprouse, and William Jeffrey Sprouse; one daughter, Rachel Lynn Bryant; four brothers, Jimmy, Michael, Buck, and Oren Sprouse; one sister, Sondra Mills; grandchildren, Cole and Luke Bryant, and Haley, Anna, Lily, and Melia Sprouse.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 25, 2019
