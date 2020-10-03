1/
Gordon Wilburn Atkins
1937 - 2020
It is with Great sadness that we announce the passing of Gordon Wilburn Atkins of Campobello SC. Gordon passed away on September 26th at 3:30 at the Upstate Hospice House in Landrum S.C. He was born August 20th 1937 and was 83 years old. Gordon was called Wilburn or Wibb by his family and friends. He was known as a loving and gentle man. He loved baseball, hunting and fishing.
Gordon was the son of the late Alonzo and Sarah Atkins deceased. He had four deceased sibling brothers, Foster A. Atkins, Malcom, Harvey D, and John Robert.
He is survived by two sisters, Wilodean Suddeth of Campobello and Gail Mills of Lyman, SC; two eldest nephews that helped and look after and care of Wilburn for about the last 4 or 5 years, Steve and Tony Atkins of the Lyman and Wellford area. Wilburn had a total of 18 nieces and nephews, two of which are deceased. He also had four others that he looked at as family, Brian, Amanda, Samantha and Stephen Suddeth.
Family will have a private memorial for family and close friends on October 10th from 2 until 5pm at sister home at 8340 New Cut Rd. Campobello SC.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.
