CLINTON, SC- Grace Sanders Cash, 88, formerly of 511 Musgrove Street in Clinton and formerly of Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Langston Place.
Born in Blacksburg, she was the widow of the late Jefferson Davis Cash and daughter of the late Dave Sanders and Elizabeth Ervin Sanders. She was a graduate of Blacksburg High School and the Spartanburg General School for Lab Medicine. She previously worked for Spartanburg General Hospital and Mary Black Memorial Hospital, and was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, sewing, gardening and reading.
Surviving are two sons, Alan Cash of Gaffney and Greg Cash (Jayne) of Spartanburg; two daughters, Meredith Avery (Keith) of Prosperity and Christina Cash of Clinton; a sister, Earle Turner (Bill) of Rock Hill; nine grandchildren, Tina Syrax (Nick), Jonathan Cash, Jennifer Clower (Calvin), Stephanie Cash, Meredith Gosnell (Travis), Elizabeth Manus, Chantaye Avery, Tamara Bedell (T.J.) and Kelci Avery; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was proceeded in death by seven brothers and three sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Dr. William Moore officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Life Bridge of South Carolina, 1510 Main Street, Newberry, SC 29108 or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 18, 2020