SPARTANBURG, SC- Grace Ellyn Eubanks Deal, 87, of Spartanburg, SC, wife of the late Edward Lee Deal Sr., departed this life peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020. Born May 7, 1932, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Grace Wofford Eubanks.
Grace was a loving person, meeting no strangers. She found her joys in her church, River Hills Baptist, and providing a home of love and laughter for her family on Victoria Road for many years. Grace retired from Belk and then worked for Dr. Charles Cox for several years.
During her last years she was a resident of Ashlan Village and then Mountainview Nursing Home. Much gratitude is expressed to the staff of Ashlan Village and Mountainview for taking such good care of Grace.
Surviving are her daughters, Elizabeth "Libby" Ann Deal, Donna Grace Deal Tucker and son-in-law, Rusty; her son, Dee Gerald Deal; daughter-in-law, Sarah Suber Deal; her grandchildren, Trevin and Angelica Taber, Elly and Eric Woody, Adam and Anna Deal, James and Tiffany Deal, Lee and Gracie Deal, Nick and Hali Deal, and Chase Tucker; great-grandsons, Parker, Luke, and Hunter Deal; also Diane Yelton and April Shires who were like daughters. She was predeceased by her oldest son, Ed Deal Jr.; and brothers, Joe Eubanks and Wofford Eubanks.
Visitation will be 10:00-10:45 AM Friday, March 6, 2020, at River Hills Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM, officiated by The Rev. Kent Smith. Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to River Hills Baptist Church, 5762 Reidville Road, Moore, SC 29369.
The family will be at the home of Rusty and Donna Tucker in Chesnee.
