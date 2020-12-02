SPARTANBURG, SC- Grace Juanita Lee Gowan, 94, widow of W S. Gowan, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at her home.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Hayden Carl and Bertha Lee Sumner Lee.
Mrs. Gowan is survived by daughters, Jane Ann Gibson and husband, Donald, Joyce Quesenberry and husband, Harold, Judy Terry, Libby Robison and husband, David; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; sister, Gwendolyn Johnson and brother, Wendell Lee. She was predeceased by her sister, Elaine Fowler and son-in-law, Nelson Terry.
A private graveside service will be conducted by The Rev. Richard Thomas on Thursday, December 3, 2020, 2:00 PM at Mount Calvary Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Gowan's memory to Mount Calvary Presbyterian Church, 1399 Walnut Grove Road, Roebuck, SC 29376.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel