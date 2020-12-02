1/
Grace Juanita (Lee) Gowan
SPARTANBURG, SC- Grace Juanita Lee Gowan, 94, widow of W S. Gowan, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at her home.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Hayden Carl and Bertha Lee Sumner Lee.
Mrs. Gowan is survived by daughters, Jane Ann Gibson and husband, Donald, Joyce Quesenberry and husband, Harold, Judy Terry, Libby Robison and husband, David; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; sister, Gwendolyn Johnson and brother, Wendell Lee. She was predeceased by her sister, Elaine Fowler and son-in-law, Nelson Terry.
A private graveside service will be conducted by The Rev. Richard Thomas on Thursday, December 3, 2020, 2:00 PM at Mount Calvary Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Gowan's memory to Mount Calvary Presbyterian Church, 1399 Walnut Grove Road, Roebuck, SC 29376.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mount Calvary Presbyterian Church
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

