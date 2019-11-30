|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mrs. Grace P. Woodruff of 1530 Nazareth Church Road died Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Emory University Hospital, Atlanta GA.
Native of Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Guy and Mattie McMillian Pearson and the widow of Isaaiah Woodruff Sr.
She was a retired School Teacher at Chapman Elementary School and a member of Travelers Rest Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by: a daughter, Patricia Woodruff Gilmore, a brother, Frank Goodlett and a sister, Shirley Davis.
She leaves to cherish loving memories sons, Isaiah Woodruff Jr, SFC (RET.) of Alexandria, VA, Glen Woodruff of the home; sisters, Barbara (JC) Drummond of Spartanburg, SC and Gwendolyn (Melvin) Whiteside of Startex, SC; grandchildren, Monique (Arnold) Mazique of Rockmart, GA, Tyler Woodruff (Valerie Abbey) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Lagwinnda Woodruff of Spartanburg, SC and Satis Woodruff of Spartanburg, SC; great grandchildren, Caden and Kyler Mazique of Rockmart, GA, Gabriel Woodruff of Myrtle Beach, SC ; a son-in- law, H. Singleton Gilmore of Greer, SC; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, December 1, 2019 in Travelers Rest Baptist Church with the pastor, Rev. Leon Wright, officiating. Burial will follow in the church Cemetery.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 30, 2019