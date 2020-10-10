1/
Grace Senn (James) Poole
UNION, SC- Mrs. Grace Senn James Poole, formerly of Union, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at The Iverness of Spartanburg.
Mrs. Poole was born in Cross Keys, a daughter of the late Leonard Boyd Senn and Leila Stevens Senn. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and formerly employed with Milliken and Co., Midway Plant. She was first married to the late Harold Theron James for almost 50 years and is the widow of Vincent Poole whom she made her home with, in Spartanburg for 10 years before his death.
Mrs. Poole was an avid gardener; loved to plant and make things grow. She was especially fond of houseplant. She loved to work crossword puzzles and read. Other hobbies included sewing, quilting and embroidery.
Surviving are three children, Mary Jo Sherbert and husband Jimmy of Union, Kaye Kallman of Anderson and Harold Senn James and wife Cecelia of Greer; five grandchildren, Betsy Hudson of Union, Scott Sherbert of Union, Stewart James of Simpsonville, Stephanie Liebenrood of Simpsonville and Morgan Kallman of Shreveport, LA. Mrs. Poole was predeceased by three sisters, Ruth Huggins, Gertrude Williamson and Sue Blackwell and three brothers, L.B. Senn, Emerson Senn and Ray Senn.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Union Memorial Gardens conducted by Rev. Robbie Stollger. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the services.
Memorial may be made to the University of South Carolina-Union Scholarship Fund, 401 East Main St., Union, SC 29379.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Union Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
