Dr. Grady "Brooky" Brooks Jr.
WELLFORD- Dr. Grady "Brooky" Stoddard Brooks, Jr., 80, passed away November 17, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, son of the late Grady Stoddard Brooks, Sr. and Katherine Marsh Brooks, he was a graduate of Byrnes High School, Clemson University and Emory University, a U.S. Army Veteran, retired dentist and member of Lyman United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Gosnell Brooks of the home; two sons, Grady Stoddard Brooks III (Kimberly) of Wellford and Arthur William Brooks (Katherine) of Duncan; and six grandchildren, Jackson, Grady, Buckley, Boone, Bowie and Kimber.
A memorial service will be held outside at his residence 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Memorials may be made to Lyman United Methodist Church, 106 Groce Road, Lyman, SC 29365 or Middle Tyger Community Center, 84 Groce Road, Lyman, SC 29365.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
03:00 PM
his residence
Memories & Condolences
November 18, 2020
Dr.Brooks was a kind and good man. My first Dentist, and a very good Dentist he was. He was our high school sideline doctor and community servant. He will be missed but definitely not forgotten! Rest well Doc..
Mark Cohen
Acquaintance
November 18, 2020
So sad to hear Dr Brooks has passed on. Will be praying for Carolyn , his children and grandchildren
Joyce Foster
Friend
November 18, 2020
Carolyn,
I am so sorry to hear of Brooky passing. He was such a wonderful mentor to all of the kids that was at your house from 7th grade to graduation. We are sending you prayers for peace comfort, and may God hold you close. Candy Piatt
Candy Piatt
Friend
November 18, 2020
Absolutely loved Dr. Brooks!! Such a wonderful dentist . Sorry to hear of his passing.
Karen Melton
Acquaintance
