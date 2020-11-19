WELLFORD- Dr. Grady "Brooky" Stoddard Brooks, Jr., 80, passed away November 17, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, son of the late Grady Stoddard Brooks, Sr. and Katherine Marsh Brooks, he was a graduate of Byrnes High School, Clemson University and Emory University, a U.S. Army Veteran, retired dentist and member of Lyman United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Gosnell Brooks of the home; two sons, Grady Stoddard Brooks III (Kimberly) of Wellford and Arthur William Brooks (Katherine) of Duncan; and six grandchildren, Jackson, Grady, Buckley, Boone, Bowie and Kimber.
A memorial service will be held outside at his residence 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Memorials may be made to Lyman United Methodist Church, 106 Groce Road, Lyman, SC 29365 or Middle Tyger Community Center, 84 Groce Road, Lyman, SC 29365.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com