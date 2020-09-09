SUMMERVILLE, SC- Grady Donald Bryant, 84, of Summerville, SC, died Friday, August 22, 2020 at his home. Born July 12, 1936 in Pacolet, SC he was the son of the late Furman Bryant and Maybelle Whiting Bryant Fowler.
A U. S. Navy veteran, Mr. Bryant was a graduate of Pacolet High School and Wofford College. He retired after 28 years of service as a MSL with Upjohn Company. He loved the outdoors spending time hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Linda Crossley Bryant; daughters, Julie Chappell and Sandra Brown; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside services with military honors, will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Pacolet Memorial Gardens, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372, conducted by The Rev. Norman L. Band.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pacolet Mills Baptist Church, 385 Stone St., Pacolet, SC 29372.
