1/
Grady Donald Bryant
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grady's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUMMERVILLE, SC- Grady Donald Bryant, 84, of Summerville, SC, died Friday, August 22, 2020 at his home. Born July 12, 1936 in Pacolet, SC he was the son of the late Furman Bryant and Maybelle Whiting Bryant Fowler.
A U. S. Navy veteran, Mr. Bryant was a graduate of Pacolet High School and Wofford College. He retired after 28 years of service as a MSL with Upjohn Company. He loved the outdoors spending time hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Linda Crossley Bryant; daughters, Julie Chappell and Sandra Brown; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside services with military honors, will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Pacolet Memorial Gardens, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372, conducted by The Rev. Norman L. Band.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pacolet Mills Baptist Church, 385 Stone St., Pacolet, SC 29372.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pacolet Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved