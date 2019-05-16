|
ROEBUCK, SC-Grady Franklin Lee Sr., 90, of Roebuck, SC, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his home. Born May 16, 1928, in Cherokee County, SC, he was the son of the late Sarah Elizabeth Parker Lee and husband of the late Julia Mae Gossett Lee.
A U. S. Navy veteran of World War II aboard the USS Lake Champlain Aircraft Carrier, Mr. Lee loved the outdoors, rivers, and was an avid fisherman. He was owner and partner of Lee's Lawnmower in Roebuck, SC.
Survivors include his children, G. Frank Lee Jr. (Karen) of Pauline, SC, Tammy Jean Lee Richardson (William) of Lake Wylie, SC, Nancy Lee Crocker (Joseph) of Atlanta, GA, and Rebecca Lee Nichols (Furman) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Stacie Lynn Price, Jason Brian Crocker, Dana Marie Pace, Julia Ashley Gadd, Kevin Franklin Lee, William Paul Richardson, and Michael Franklin Lee.; 14 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his mother and wife, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Amy Lee Foster; and grandson, Joseph William Crocker.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM-12:30 PM Friday, May 17, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 1:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Wesley Campbell. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
