Gregory "Greg" Lee Martin, 54, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving son, brother and true friend to many.
Born in Burlington, N.C. on October 13, 1964, he was the son of Rudolph Peter "R.P." Martin and the late Carole Ashmore Martin. Greg is survived by his wife of 20 years, Heidi Rembach Martin; his sister, Teresa Martin Culclasure; nieces, Alexa Christine Culclasure and Emmie Rebecca Culclasure; nephew, Jacob Talley Culclasure; and many cherished cousins.; and Lynell Coleman, long term caregiver and friend of 11 years.
Growing up in Burlington, N.C. and Spartanburg, S.C., Greg graduated from Spartanburg High where he was a passionate, well-awarded competitive swimmer and an honors student. His success in both athletics and study resulted in a swimming scholarship and admittance to the Honors College at the University of South Carolina. Later transferring to Elon College in Elon, N.C., to study Managerial Finance and Computer Science, Greg found his aptitude and passion for IT and Finance. Following in his father's footsteps, Greg was a proud member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity where he developed long and lasting friendships.
Greg loved to compete and, in addition to swimming, he enjoyed golfing with friends at beautiful courses. He had a zest for sports and played golf and swam whenever he could. Throughout his life, Greg was an ardent Atlanta Falcons fan – making a point to watch every game – often with his beloved Lily at his side.
Given his entrepreneurial spirit, after college Greg bought a Dominos franchise, owning and operating a store in Birmingham, Alabama. Finding that he missed IT and using his computer science skills, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia to pursue a career with Verso Tech.
In August, 2002, Greg suffered a spinal cord injury from an accident on Lake Allatoona, leaving him a quadriplegic. Greg's determination and motivation to continue to be as independent as possible pushed him to make unequivocal progress including competing in the 2006 Para Olympics Swimming Trials. He continued to pursue his interest and skill in the IT arena while broadening his knowledge and success. This culminated in his founding and co-owning AG Phoenix Enterprises and then GHM Services which provided Greg with the ability to utilize his IT competencies and combine them with his in-depth knowledge of finance. Through his companies, Greg provided investment advice and services to many clients and friends.
With the constant support of his wife Heidi, his Mom and Dad and family and friends, Greg continued to live a full life despite his injury. He maintained a determined attitude to continue to strive to improve his physical state while keeping his mind active and engaged – always seeking to learn something new. Greg was an example to many and will always be remembered for his perseverance.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 pm on Thursday August 15 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home located at 3940 Macland Road, Powder Springs, Georgia with a memorial service to follow. The family invites friends to join a reception following the service at the funeral home. The internment service will be held at Alamance Memorial Park, 4039 South Church Street in Burlington, North Carolina at a later date.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019