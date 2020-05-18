|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Gregory Wayne Addington, Jr., 57, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home. Born July 14, 1962 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Gregory Wayne Addington, Sr. of Tennessee and Elizabeth "Tootie" Stephens Hocking, of Spartanburg, SC and the husband of Tammy Robinson Addington.
Greg was a heavy equipment operator. He was devoted to his family, a lover of the outdoors, and was known as "The Grill Master." Greg had a great sense of humor and was blessed with a sweet soul and a reactive personality.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he is survived by his sons, Justin G. Addington (Jordan) of Jonesville, SC and Nick Addington (Vanessa) of Spartanburg, SC; stepdaughters, Misti Brien (Craig) of Liberty, SC and Megan McDowell of Easley, SC; four grandchildren, with a fifth one on the way; his brother, Steve Addington (Katie) of Ankeny, IA, and cousin, Kelly Richards of Spartanburg, SC; a numbr of nieces, nephews, one aunt and one great uncle, and many cousins.
A private service will be held and a public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties, P.O. Box 1582, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or to , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or online at www.cancer.org/donate.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 18, 2020