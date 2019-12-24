Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Lake Cooley Baptist Church
2591 Ballenger Rd
Wellford, SC
Greta Fortner Obituary

INMAN, SC- Greta Fortner of Inman went home to her Lord on December 22, 2019 after a brief illness.
Mrs Fortner, born June 10, 1935, was the daughter of the late John and Catherine Suddeth. She was the widow of the late Woodrow Wilson Fortner.
Mrs Fortner was pre-deceased by her son Barry Moore. She is survived by a sister Elsie Walker of Tryon, NC, daughter, Karen Clark (Rodney) of Giles County, VA and sons, Johnny Moore (Susan) of Irmo, SC and Steve Moore (Crystal) of Simpsonville, SC and daughter-in-law Sherri Moore Meadows (Terry) of Inman, SC. Mrs Fortner greatly loved her 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren who all brought joy to her life.
A memorial service will be held at The Church at Lake Cooley, 2589 Ballenger Road, Wellford, SC on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 3:00 PM. A private graveside service for the family will be held immediately afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Lake Cooley Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 PM Sunday at the church.
Seawright Funeral Home
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 24, 2019
