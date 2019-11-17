|
|
SPARTANBURG– Gretchen Eskew Hendrix, 82, passed peacefully Monday, November 4, 2019.
Gretchen was born on December 17, 1936 to the late Walter Eugene and Margaret Brice Eskew. She graduated from Meyers Park High School, Charlotte, NC and earned a Masters Degree in Special Education from Converse College. She taught at the Charles Lea Center and later retired from the SC School for Deaf and Blind. She was devoted to her beloved family and the children she taught and nurtured. She enjoyed traveling, and was a member of several bridge clubs, book clubs and the Perennial Garden Club. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Gretchen is survived by her daughter, Margaret Hendrix Valinski (Mike) of Spartanburg, SC; son, Charles N. "Peb" Hendrix (Mary) of Jacksonville, FL; and sister, Patricia Eskew Gaillard (Jack) of Jacksonville, FL.
Gretchen was blessed with four grandchildren; Payson Joseph Valinski (13), Pressley Brice Hendrix (19), Charles Chapman Hendrix (17), and Marshall Anderson Hendrix (15).
The family will receive friends at the Piedmont Club on Saturday, November 23rd, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM.
Memorials may be made to SC School for the Deaf and Blind or Westminster Presbyterian Church.
