Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Harrison Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
299 Harrison Grove Rd.
Roebuck, SC
Grover C. "Cleve" Salters

Grover C. "Cleve" Salters Obituary
Grover Cleveland "Cleve" Salters entered his heavenly home on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was the son of the late Garfield Mardell Salters and Essie Scurry Salters.
Mr. Salters retired after forty years of service with Clement Lumber Company.
He was a member of Harrison Grove Baptist Church where he served on the Deacon Board.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: his two sisters, Mary Alice Salters Sullivan and Melba (Jessie) Salters Kerns both of Spartanburg, SC; his brother, John Alex "Shorty" Salters of Spartanburg SC; his four sons, Grover Cleveland "Peanut" Salters, Jr., Steve Salters and Jimmy (Jackie) Salters all of Spartanburg, SC and Michael (Tonya) Mills of Atlanta, GA; his four daughters, Betty Jo (John) Wilkins, Karen (Bobby) Hunter, Pamela (Maurice) Rhodes, Lisa (Bennie) Smith and Debra Wynn all of Spartanburg, SC; his nine grandchildren; his thirty-four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by: his wife Alice Robinson Salters; his sister, Essie Black; and his two brothers, George Salters and Henry Lee Salters.
Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 p. m. at Harrison Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 299 Harrison Grove Rd., Roebuck, SC. Rev. Allen V. Rector will officiate.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
