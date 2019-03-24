Home

Guy E. Wilder Obituary
ROCK HILL, SC- Guy E. Wilder, 89, formerly of Campobello, SC died Friday, March 22, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care in Rock Hill, SC. Mr Wilder was born in Sneedville, TN on February 17, 1930 and was the son of the late Robert Drinnon and M. Eva Wilder. He was the widower of the late Laura Jean( Rash) Wilder and had retired from Phillips Fibers and Bond Bakery in Spartanburg, SC.
He is survived by a daughter, Cathy J. Cook of Rock Hill, SC, a sister, Mary of Morristown, TN, two grandchildren: Jessica L. Jackson, Phillip C. Jackson and his wife Nicole A. Jackson, two great-grandchildren: Lillian M. Jackson and Virginia L. Jackson all of Rock Hill, SC and two sister-in-laws: Nancy Harris and Linda Green.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
