Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Visitation
To be announced at a later date
Guy Lynn Upchurch Obituary
GAFFNEY, SC- Guy Lynn Upchurch, 84, of 220 Trenton Road, went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Martha Harris Upchurch and son of the late Olin Edward Upchurch and Myrtle Mae McAbee Upchurch. He retired from Buford Street Drug Store/Ace Hardware, was a National Guard member for eleven years, and a member of First Baptist Church. He loved gardening and the outdoors and never met a stranger.
Surviving are a daughter, Myra Westbrooks and husband, Tim of Cowpens; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Grady Upchurch.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ralph Jett and Rev. Alan Peeler officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342 or the .
The family will be at the residence, 220 Trenton Road, Gaffney.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 21, 2019
