GAFFNEY, SC - Guindal "Gwen" Finch Hawkins, 75, of 145 Fortanberry Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Douglas Fred Hawkins and daughter of the late Odell Finch and Catherine Helton Finch and reared in the home of the late Louise Sanders. She was a homemaker and member of El Bethel Baptist Church. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, flowers and gardening.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, Angela M. Godfrey (Lee Wells), Cathy Smiley (Howard, Jr.) and Pam Addis (Scott), all of Gaffney; two brothers, Danny K. Helton and Billy Finch, both of Gaffney; a sister, Kathrine Hembree of North Carolina; 8 grandchildren, Angelica Holmes (Lance Blankenship), Teresa Baker (Brad), Lisa Denson (Parker), Bessie Lynn Godfrey (fiancé Bryson Upchurch), Macie Smiley (Seth), Leah Smiley, Kassy Addis (Paul Davis) and Kayley Addis; eleven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Fred Hawkins, Jr., four brothers, William Sanders, James Sanders, Pete Finch and Ralph Finch and three sisters, Geneva S. Riddell, Virgie Lee Sanders and Mary Lois Sanders.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Spartanburg Medical Center and to Agape Hospice of Spartanburg.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Jake Williams officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342 or Agape Hospice of Spartanburg, 516 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at the home of Howard & Cathy Smiley, 177 Fortanberry Road, Gaffney.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 21, 2020