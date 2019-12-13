|
GAFFNEY, SC- Gwenith "Gwen" Frank Owen, 78, of 1101 Springs Street, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Blount County, TN, she was the wife of Harold Kenneth "Ken" Owen and the daughter of the late Virgil B. Frank and Ann Evelyn Tipton Frank Estes and raised by the late George and Flora Tipton. She was a retired beautician and formerly worked at Central Elementary School. Mrs. Owen was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, also surviving are a son, Kennith Silvan Owen (Amy) of Cowpens; three daughters, Tammy Denise Owen Price of Cowpens, Kimberly Dianne Owen Callahan (Robert) of Gaffney and Deedie Owen Phillips (Greg) of Gaffney; a brother, Benton Frank (Dene) of Friendsville, TN; seven grandchildren, Clay Phillips, Alan Phillips, Isaac Owen, Emily Owen, John Ramsey, Brittany Ramsey and "T" Ramsey; and six great-grandchildren, Cameron, Kalli, Kalvyn, JaXxon, Xzoie and Anna. Mrs. Owen was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Haley Callahan; a brother, Bob Blankenship; and a son-in-law, Earl Price.
The family will receive friends from 1:00PM until 2:00PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Southside Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00PM at the church with Dr. Wofford Caughman and Reverend Johnny Bridges officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas, 706 Grove Road, Greenville, SC, 29605 or of South Carolina, 726C Lowndes Hill Road, Greenville, SC, 29607.
The family will be at the residence.
