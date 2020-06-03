LYMAN, SC- Mrs. Gwen Baker Thompson, wife of Michael Thompson, daughter of the late Henry and Elizabeth Baker, passed Sunday, May 31, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.She was a member of Brookwood Church and a graduate of James F. Byrnes c/o 1975 and Spartanburg Tech College.Surviving along with her husband, Michael ThompsonChildren:Natalie (Mike) Oliver Moore, SCHenri Thompson Washington, DCGoddaughters:Shakaysha Selby Saluda, SCMelissa Woodruff Lyman, SCSiblings:Carrie (Kaiser) ThomasDavid (Barbara) Baker both of Spartanburg, SCDeborah BakerCurtis (Pam) BakerBill Baker all of Lyman, SCMichael BakerRodney Baker both of Reidville, SC8 grandchildrenShe was preceded by her siblings Douglas Baker and Patricia Baker.Graveside service Thursday, June 4, 2020 11:00 AM Wood Memorial Park.The Thompson family is being cared for by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.