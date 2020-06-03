Gwen (Baker) Thompson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gwen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LYMAN, SC- Mrs. Gwen Baker Thompson, wife of Michael Thompson, daughter of the late Henry and Elizabeth Baker, passed Sunday, May 31, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
She was a member of Brookwood Church and a graduate of James F. Byrnes c/o 1975 and Spartanburg Tech College.
Surviving along with her husband, Michael Thompson
Children:
Natalie (Mike) Oliver Moore, SC
Henri Thompson Washington, DC
Goddaughters:
Shakaysha Selby Saluda, SC
Melissa Woodruff Lyman, SC
Siblings:
Carrie (Kaiser) Thomas
David (Barbara) Baker both of Spartanburg, SC
Deborah Baker
Curtis (Pam) Baker
Bill Baker all of Lyman, SC
Michael Baker
Rodney Baker both of Reidville, SC
8 grandchildren
She was preceded by her siblings Douglas Baker and Patricia Baker.
Graveside service Thursday, June 4, 2020 11:00 AM Wood Memorial Park.
The Thompson family is being cared for by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary
927 East Pointsett Street
Greer, SC 29651
(864) 877-2581
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved