LYMAN, SC- Mrs. Gwen Baker Thompson, wife of Michael Thompson, daughter of the late Henry and Elizabeth Baker, passed Sunday, May 31, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
She was a member of Brookwood Church and a graduate of James F. Byrnes c/o 1975 and Spartanburg Tech College.
Surviving along with her husband, Michael Thompson
Children:
Natalie (Mike) Oliver Moore, SC
Henri Thompson Washington, DC
Goddaughters:
Shakaysha Selby Saluda, SC
Melissa Woodruff Lyman, SC
Siblings:
Carrie (Kaiser) Thomas
David (Barbara) Baker both of Spartanburg, SC
Deborah Baker
Curtis (Pam) Baker
Bill Baker all of Lyman, SC
Michael Baker
Rodney Baker both of Reidville, SC
8 grandchildren
She was preceded by her siblings Douglas Baker and Patricia Baker.
Graveside service Thursday, June 4, 2020 11:00 AM Wood Memorial Park.
The Thompson family is being cared for by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com
She was a member of Brookwood Church and a graduate of James F. Byrnes c/o 1975 and Spartanburg Tech College.
Surviving along with her husband, Michael Thompson
Children:
Natalie (Mike) Oliver Moore, SC
Henri Thompson Washington, DC
Goddaughters:
Shakaysha Selby Saluda, SC
Melissa Woodruff Lyman, SC
Siblings:
Carrie (Kaiser) Thomas
David (Barbara) Baker both of Spartanburg, SC
Deborah Baker
Curtis (Pam) Baker
Bill Baker all of Lyman, SC
Michael Baker
Rodney Baker both of Reidville, SC
8 grandchildren
She was preceded by her siblings Douglas Baker and Patricia Baker.
Graveside service Thursday, June 4, 2020 11:00 AM Wood Memorial Park.
The Thompson family is being cared for by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.