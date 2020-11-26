1/1
Gwendoline (Hill) Israel
1926 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Gwendoline Hill Israel, 94, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Pacifica Senior Living Skylyn. Born February 17, 1926 in Southhall Middlesex, England, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Mabel Beasley Hill and the widow of Lloyd George Israel.
Gwendoline was retired from Greenewald's Clothing Store as a bookkeeper. She was a member of Ben Avon Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Tester (Robert) of Roebuck, SC; her sons, Glenn Israel (Margie) of Matthews, NC and Larry Israel (Sarah) of Spartanburg, SC; and her six grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by Mr. Robert Tester. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Pearl Foundation Nicaragua Children's Christmas, P.O. Box 161301, Boiling Springs, SC 29316 or to Agape Hospice, 516 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The families will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel

