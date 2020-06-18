Gwendolyn Irene (Coleman) Stevens
INMAN, SC- Gwendolyn Irene Coleman Stevens, 71, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Mrs. Stevens was the daughter of the late Marvin Tobias and Vera Dawkins Coleman. She was the wife of the late James Fredrick "Fred" Stevens.
Mrs. Stevens was a 1967 graduate of Carver High School.
She was a dedicated member of First A.M.E. Church, as she served on many boards and auxiliaries.
Gwen was employed with Kings Point Knitting Mill for five years. She then worked at United Cloth as a supervisor for twenty years.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her daughters, Tonya and Kim; her sister, Beverly (Jimmie) Cheeks; niece, Claudette Coleman; nephew, Melvin Coleman; grandchildren, Rashaad Miller and Rashaundra Miller; sister-in-laws, Mary Henderson and Georgia Stevens; and brother-in-law, Eugene (Carolyn) Stevens; as well as a host of other family and friends.
Gwendolyn is predeceased by her sister, Louise Coleman.
J.W. Woodward Funeral Home

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
WOODWARD FUNERAL HOME - Business office
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
864-582-6751
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 17, 2020
Ms. Gwen was a very sweet loving lady. She was one of my favorites at the nursing home where I used to work. She was a very very intelligent woman and didn't mind letting you know. I loved Ms. Gwen and I know from experience she will be missed!!
Jacqueline Wilkins
Friend
