INMAN, SC- Gwendolyn Irene Coleman Stevens, 71, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Mrs. Stevens was the daughter of the late Marvin Tobias and Vera Dawkins Coleman. She was the wife of the late James Fredrick "Fred" Stevens.

Mrs. Stevens was a 1967 graduate of Carver High School.

She was a dedicated member of First A.M.E. Church, as she served on many boards and auxiliaries.

Gwen was employed with Kings Point Knitting Mill for five years. She then worked at United Cloth as a supervisor for twenty years.

Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her daughters, Tonya and Kim; her sister, Beverly (Jimmie) Cheeks; niece, Claudette Coleman; nephew, Melvin Coleman; grandchildren, Rashaad Miller and Rashaundra Miller; sister-in-laws, Mary Henderson and Georgia Stevens; and brother-in-law, Eugene (Carolyn) Stevens; as well as a host of other family and friends.

Gwendolyn is predeceased by her sister, Louise Coleman.

J.W. Woodward Funeral Home



