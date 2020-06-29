SPARTANBURG- Gwendolyn Cheek Maddox, 96, wife of the late Joseph Kenneth Maddox, passed away, Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Gwen was born on April 8, 1924, the eleventh child of the late George and Alma Payne Cheek in Gainesville, GA. She was a longtime member of Fernwood Baptist Church, participating as a choir member, Sunday School Teacher, and Chair of the Hospitality Committee. Gwen was a wonderful cook who loved to entertain and was an eternal optimist.
She is survived by two sons and their families, Joe and Keysie Maddox of Spartanburg, Stan and Beverly Maddox of Woodruff; four grandsons, Mitch Maddox of Woodruff, Cyrus Maddox of Chicago, IL, McGee Maddox of Toronto, Ferebee Tunno of Jonesboro AR; four great-grandchildren, Will, Bo, Morley, and Murphy.
In addition to her husband of sixty-six years, Gwen was predeceased by ten sisters, and three brothers.
A private family graveside service will be held.
In remembrance of Gwen, memorials may be made to Fernwood Baptist Church; 200 Fernwood Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Gwen was born on April 8, 1924, the eleventh child of the late George and Alma Payne Cheek in Gainesville, GA. She was a longtime member of Fernwood Baptist Church, participating as a choir member, Sunday School Teacher, and Chair of the Hospitality Committee. Gwen was a wonderful cook who loved to entertain and was an eternal optimist.
She is survived by two sons and their families, Joe and Keysie Maddox of Spartanburg, Stan and Beverly Maddox of Woodruff; four grandsons, Mitch Maddox of Woodruff, Cyrus Maddox of Chicago, IL, McGee Maddox of Toronto, Ferebee Tunno of Jonesboro AR; four great-grandchildren, Will, Bo, Morley, and Murphy.
In addition to her husband of sixty-six years, Gwen was predeceased by ten sisters, and three brothers.
A private family graveside service will be held.
In remembrance of Gwen, memorials may be made to Fernwood Baptist Church; 200 Fernwood Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 29, 2020.