SPARTANBURG, SC- Hallie Ruth Park Foster, 93, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, November 18, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born September 20, 1926, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late James Glenn Park and Ethel Davis Park.
Mrs. Foster attended Montreat College and was a graduate of Converse College with a major in English and minor in Music. She retired after 30 years of teaching English at Cowpens High School and Broome High School. She was also a member of Second Presbyterian Church, the Chancel Choir, and a former Elder, as well as a former member of the Jubilee Music Club, the Three R's Book Club, and the Spartanburg Symphony Chorus.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, John Edwin Foster; daughter, Paula Glenn Foster Paul and husband Jimmie Franklin Paul of Spartanburg, SC; grandson, Jason Michael Paul and wife Jessie Swann Paul of York, SC; great-grandchildren, Olivia Margaret Paul, Joanna Elizabeth Paul, and Samuel Foster Paul; nieces, Marjorie Stewart Hobson, Becky Stewart Gombert, and Julia Anna Foster; nephew, Mark Edward Foster; sister-in-law, Lenora "Lee" Jordan Foster; and goddaughter, Rebecca Littlefield.
A service honoring her life will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Jason Moore. Visitation will follow the service at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 438 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
