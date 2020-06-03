SPARTANBURG, SC- Hamish Turner Jr, 81, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Easley Baptist Hospital.
He was born April 25, 1939 in Spartanburg, SC to Ruth and Hamish Turner Sr. A 1961 graduate of The Citadel with a degree in business, Hamish served as a pilot in the US Air Force until 1965. Additionally, he served as President of Carolina Insurance and Investment Company, and later was in management for Walmart Corporation in Greenwood, SC.
Hamish was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing, as well as exploring the Edisto River with his beloved "River Rats". Gardening and building were also favorite pastimes. Hamish's friends and family fondly remember him as quite the practical joker.
Hamish is survived by his three children, Margaret Turner Wannamaker (Kenny) of Mount Pleasant, SC,
Elizabeth Turner Davis "Betsy" (Shawn) of Fort Mill, Hamish Fielding Turner "Tripp" (Dena) of Easley; eight grandchildren; also surviving are two sisters, Ann Dewees Turner of Spartanburg, SC, and Lynn Turner Rushing of Brady, Texas.
A private burial is planned for June 6th in Tryon, NC. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to: Humane Society of Greenwood, 2820 Airport Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.
He was born April 25, 1939 in Spartanburg, SC to Ruth and Hamish Turner Sr. A 1961 graduate of The Citadel with a degree in business, Hamish served as a pilot in the US Air Force until 1965. Additionally, he served as President of Carolina Insurance and Investment Company, and later was in management for Walmart Corporation in Greenwood, SC.
Hamish was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing, as well as exploring the Edisto River with his beloved "River Rats". Gardening and building were also favorite pastimes. Hamish's friends and family fondly remember him as quite the practical joker.
Hamish is survived by his three children, Margaret Turner Wannamaker (Kenny) of Mount Pleasant, SC,
Elizabeth Turner Davis "Betsy" (Shawn) of Fort Mill, Hamish Fielding Turner "Tripp" (Dena) of Easley; eight grandchildren; also surviving are two sisters, Ann Dewees Turner of Spartanburg, SC, and Lynn Turner Rushing of Brady, Texas.
A private burial is planned for June 6th in Tryon, NC. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to: Humane Society of Greenwood, 2820 Airport Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.