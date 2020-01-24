|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Hannah B. Smith, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020. A memorial service will be conducted in the Senate Lounge at Summit Hills Retirement Community, Spartanburg, SC at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020, by The Rev. Margaret Hatch. A private burial will be held later.
Born in Seneca, SC June 17, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Goldie Giles and Charles Henson Barron, Sr. She graduated from Seneca High School and Queens College in Charlotte, NC with a BA in elementary education and later received her MA from Furman University.
Hannah taught first and second grade in Greenville County Schools and Charlotte Mecklenburg County Schools for 30 years. She was a Master Gardener and a member of the Camellia Society.
She was the widow of Joe M. Smith of Smithfield, NC. Surviving siblings are Goldie Stribling of Charlotte, NC, Margaret Pittman (Henry) of Spartanburg, SC, Charles Barron (Mary) of Seneca, SC and Rebecca Pritchard of Greensboro, NC.
Memorials may be made to her church before moving to Spartanburg: Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3240 Woodruff Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29681 or to the Camellia Gardens at SC Botanical Gardens, Clemson University, Clemson, SC 29634-0174 or a .
