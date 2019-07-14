|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Hannelore Elisabeth Faulstich, age 84, died on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born on June 9, 1935 in Stargard, Germany to Ferdinand and Hertha (Wichmann) Bartsch. Due to difficult times after the war, she emigrated alone to Canada in 1952 to forge a better life for her family. After working as a nanny for the Seagrams family, she reunited with her own family in New Jersey. She then pursued a career as a hair stylist and received advanced training in Germany. She first met Gerhard Faulstich in 1956 and they later married on August 11, 1963. They moved to Spartanburg in 1966 to continue pursuing their American dream.
Hannelore enjoyed hosting great parties, ballroom dancing, travelling the world, and most of all being a wonderful mother to her children. She made many people happy with her delicious German cakes. In 1981, she and her friend Ute Rainer-Schmitt opened the Deli Korner to bring German food to Spartanburg. Her deep commitment and passion to the Deli helped to make it a great success and a Spartanburg institution. For 25 years Hannelore and Gerhard brought German culture to Spartanburg by hosting an Oktoberfest at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. What will be remembered most about Hannelore is her constant giving and how she always brought happiness to others with her generosity and joyful spirit.
Left to honor Hannelore and remember her love is her husband of almost 56 years, Gerhard; and her children, Christine (Michael Mallen) Faulstich, Werner (Jennifer) Faulstich and Gerd Faulstich; nine grandchildren: Elisabeth, Alexandra, Nathan, Andrew, Anna, Lara, Amberlyn, Nehemiah, and Austen. Hannelore was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Wolfgang, and sister, Gerda. She is also survived by her brothers, Uwe and Peter Bartsch. Hannelore will be remembered as a vital member of the German-American Club (Greenville) and the International Food Service Executive Association.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Historic St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 161 N. Dean St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, by The Rev. David R. Whitman. The graveside service will remain private.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to www.FoodforthePoor.org.
