|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Harland Roy Mossburg, 83, of Chesnee went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Born February 22, 1936 in Spartanburg County, he was the widower of Geraldine Thomas Mossburg and the son of the late Albert and Ida Brannon Mossburg. He was a farmer and a rural mail carrier for thirty-three years with the Chesnee Post Office. He was a US Air Force Veteran and a member of Chesnee Masonic Lodge and Chesnee American Legion and a Shriner. Mr. Mossburg was also a member of Arrowwood Baptist Church.
He is survived by two sons, Thomas Mossburg and Dr. Albert (Suzanne) Mossburg; one daughter, Margaret (Tony) Mossburg McKinney; and seven grandchildren, Alex Turner, Jurdan Mossburg, Danny Mossburg, Lauren Mossburg, Mallory Turner, Logan Mossburg, and Ansley Mossburg.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Arrowwood Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM at the church with Rev. Daniel Godfrey and Rev. Preston Edmonds officiating. Interment will be in church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 48, P.O. Box 323, Chesnee, SC 29323 or to Mobile Meals, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Family will be at their respective homes.
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com .
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 31, 2019