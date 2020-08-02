1/1
Harold B. Brady
INMAN, SC- Harold Bruce Brady, 68, of Inman, South Carolina, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. He was a son of the late Ludie West Brady and Josephine Henderson Brady. Mr. Brady is survived by two brothers, Larry Brady and his wife, Lynn of Inman, South Carolina; Phil Brady and his wife, Barbara of Inman, South Carolina; and a niece, Caitlyn B. Harper and her husband, Jesse.
In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by one niece, Brandy Barnette.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, South Carolina, conducted by Chaplain Jesse Harper.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mobile Meals, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, South Carolina, 29304.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
