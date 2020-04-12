Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold (Watson) Brown


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold (Watson) Brown Obituary
LEXINGTON, SC- Harold Watson Brown, age 96, of Lexington, SC, formerly of Inman, SC. passed away peacefully at Lexington Extended Care on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. In light of the COVID-19 virus, Harold will be laid to rest in a private graveside service. Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory, Inman, S.C. is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared, and his full obituary reviewed, at: www.seawright-funeralhome.com.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory, Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seawright Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -