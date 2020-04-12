|
LEXINGTON, SC- Harold Watson Brown, age 96, of Lexington, SC, formerly of Inman, SC. passed away peacefully at Lexington Extended Care on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. In light of the COVID-19 virus, Harold will be laid to rest in a private graveside service. Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory, Inman, S.C. is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared, and his full obituary reviewed, at: www.seawright-funeralhome.com.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory, Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 12, 2020