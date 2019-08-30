|
STARTEX- Harold Delano Parris, 85, of Startex passed away August 28, 2019 after a long illness of renal disease.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Henry Oscar and Maggie Burnette Parris. He retired from Springs Industries in Lyman after 42 years of service. Mr. Parris served his country in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War. He would like to thank his creator for giving him a chance at life.
Surviving are three daughters, Kay Brannon (David) of Duncan, Allison Fortenberry (James) of Duncan and Diane Hadden (Matt) of Inman; four grandchildren, Derek Fortenberry, Jennifer Millwood, Seth Brannon and Megan Ocker; three great-grandchildren, Mason and Brielle Brannon and Ava Parris Ocker; two sisters, Hazel Dill and Mary Wood both of Greer; and a special friend, Elithe Turner.
Mr. Parris was predeceased by his wife, Rachel Wheeler, two brothers, Charles and Ken Parris and three sisters, Elizabeth Stadinski, Virginia Crow and Allene Justice.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Mitch Crow. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home of Kay and David Brannon.
The family would like to thank the staff of Carolina Dialysis for the great care of Mr. Parris over the past 10 years.
