PACOLET, S.C.- Mr. Harold Dean Hammett, age 84, of 295 Limestone St., Pacolet, widower of Ethel Jane Carroll Hammett, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Hammett was born in Kings Mountain, NC, May 23, 1934, a son of the late Oscar and Estelle Parker Hammett. He was retired from Milliken and Co., Magnolia Finishing Plant and was a veteran of the US Marine Corp having served in the Korean War.
Surviving are three daughters, Shelley Fleming and husband Shane and Sherry Nolen all of Pacolet, and Sandy Hammett of CA; one son, Dean Hammett of Pacolet; one brother, Wilson Hammett of Kings Mountain, NC; eight grandchildren, Curt Nolen, Brandon Nolen, Ray Wyland, Sean Wyland, Adam Wyland, Sarah Doherty, Chris Bradley and Shana Fleming; and four great-grandchildren, Evan Wyland, Logan Nolen, Caitlin Jane Nolen and Ryder Foster.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the home, 295 Limestone St., Pacolet and at the cemetery immediately following the services.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019