JONESVILLE, SC- Mr. Harold Dean Morris, age 85, husband of Joyce Carter Morris of 433 Morris Farm Rd., Jonesville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 62 years are three children, Tamara Morris Burgess, Joel Dean Morris both of Jonesville, and Eric Todd Morris of Granite Falls.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home
www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 28, 2019