SPARTANBURG, SC- Harold Everett Smith, 81, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born October 17, 1938, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Everette William and Frances Webb Smith and husband of the late Faye Marie Smith.
Harold was a member of Beaumont Baptist Church and Saxon Masonic Lodge #186. He coached softball for Beverage Air and was a huge football fan, especially the Washington Redskins and the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. More than anything, Harold cherished his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are his daughters, Phyllis Matthews and Wanda Grubbs (Stanley), all of Spartanburg; his grandchildren, Timothy Matthews, Kristy Arnold, and Kyle Grubbs, twelve great-grandchildren; his brothers, Steve Barry Smith (Donna) of Inman and Paul E. Smith (Evelyn) of Lyman; and his sister, Shirley Hayes of Chesnee. Harold was predeceased by a grandson, James Matthews, a brother, Frank Smith, and a sister, Judy Huckabee.
Visitation will be held 10:00-10:45 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel, conducted by the Rev. John Lee, Jr. and the Rev. John Cox. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the home of Wanda and Stanley Grubbs.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 9, 2019