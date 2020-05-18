|
|
WOODRUFF- Harold Junior Grubbs, 82, of 243 Eastbrook Drive went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his residence.
He was born April 3, 1938 to the late Posey Lee and Frances Morgan Grubbs. He attended the Woodruff Church of God where he was a member of the SAM'S Club Ministry and was a retired Life Insurance Agent for over 30 years. He served 4 years in the U.S. Army and was a member of Three Pines County Club.
Surviving are his wife, June Knight Grubbs of the home; two daughters, Kathy Perry of Duncan and Tammy Durham of Woodruff; one son, Ricky Grubbs of the home; grandchildren, Misty Barnett, Jared Durham, Cody Frey and Hannah Grubbs; two great-grandchildren, Bryson Barnett and Caroline Barnett. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Melissa Perry.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Woodruff Church of God by Rev. Jonathan Knight, Rev. Delton Hand, Rev. James Shealy and Mr. Danny Knight. Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary.
During the COVID-19 Pandemic it is requested that social distancing be practiced during this time.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Woodruff Church of God, P.B.O Box 275, Woodruff, S.C. 29388.
The family is at the residence.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 18, 2020