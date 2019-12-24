|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Our beloved Harold Jake Vaughan Sr., age 87, has found peace and joy again in the arms of the Lord as he walked into the gates of heaven. He went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. The son of the late Wallace Dan and Edna Scales Vaughn, Harold was born January 25, 1932 in Union, SC.
Harold, always a gentleman, was kind, generous and a loyal friend, loving father and grandfather. He loved God and his church. He served as an Elder, Deacon and Superintendent of Education while a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. He also served as a Captain in the National Guard to include commanding his own company in Rock Hill, SC. He cherished his four legged companions, coffee and Bible Study with his friends, and cheering on the National Champion Clemson Tigers.
Harold is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 62 years, Dannie Baker Vaughan; his four children, Mary Della Ebersole and her husband Steve, Catherine Elaine Gorman, Harold Jake Vaughan Jr. and his wife April, and Amy Baker Vaughan; grandchildren, Allyson Elaine Gorman, Hannah Grace Vaughan and her fiancé Jon Perdue, and Jake Ellis Vaughan; one brother, Charlie Vaughan; his sister-in-law, Beth West and her husband Howard; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dan and Wallace Vaughan.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 309 Fernwood Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dale Rawlings. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Pallbearers are Steve Ebersole, Robin Hoover, Kyle Mathis, Jake Vaughan, Brian Martin, Howard West, and Bill Long.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice House, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 24, 2019