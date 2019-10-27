|
|
Mr. Harold Lee Murray, 78, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born December 2, 1940, in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of the late Grady Gold Murray and Annie Vernell Massey Murray.
Mr. Murray loved his family, fishing, NASCAR, football, and basketball. He was a faithful member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and retired from Butte Knit.
Surviving are his daughter, Donna Murray Wright of Spartanburg, SC; special girlfriend, Ginny Peeler Turner of Mayo, SC; grandchildren, Heather Sanford (Heath) and Brandy Parfitt (Gene), all of Spartanburg, SC, and Brian Hines (Ashley) of Duncan, SC; great-grandchildren, Holden, Hunter, Shane, Donovan, Rusty, Ally, and Bryson; and brother, James Turner (Beulah) of Rutherfordton, NC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister and brothers, Martha, Stanley, and Charles.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Monday, October 28, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3000 Stone Station Rd., Roebuck, SC 29376, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by Pastor Frankie Taylor and Pastor Chuck Mullinax. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Green Creek Community, 314 Sandy Springs Rd., Rutherfordton, NC 28139.
Memorials may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908; or , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family is at the home of Heather Sanford.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 27, 2019