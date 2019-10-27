Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church,
3000 Stone Station Rd.,
Roebuck, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church,
3000 Stone Station Rd.
Roebuck, SC
View Map
Resources
Harold Lee Murray


1940 - 2019
Harold Lee Murray Obituary
Mr. Harold Lee Murray, 78, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born December 2, 1940, in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of the late Grady Gold Murray and Annie Vernell Massey Murray.
Mr. Murray loved his family, fishing, NASCAR, football, and basketball. He was a faithful member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and retired from Butte Knit.
Surviving are his daughter, Donna Murray Wright of Spartanburg, SC; special girlfriend, Ginny Peeler Turner of Mayo, SC; grandchildren, Heather Sanford (Heath) and Brandy Parfitt (Gene), all of Spartanburg, SC, and Brian Hines (Ashley) of Duncan, SC; great-grandchildren, Holden, Hunter, Shane, Donovan, Rusty, Ally, and Bryson; and brother, James Turner (Beulah) of Rutherfordton, NC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister and brothers, Martha, Stanley, and Charles.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Monday, October 28, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3000 Stone Station Rd., Roebuck, SC 29376, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by Pastor Frankie Taylor and Pastor Chuck Mullinax. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Green Creek Community, 314 Sandy Springs Rd., Rutherfordton, NC 28139.
Memorials may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908; or , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family is at the home of Heather Sanford.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
