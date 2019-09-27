|
|
Harold McIe passed in Spartanburg, SC on September 21, 2019 at the age of 74.
Harold is survived by wife Nancy McIe of Chesnee, SC, son Edward McIe of Boiling Springs, SC, brothers David McIe of Fairmont, WV and Richard McIe of Garrettsville, OH. He is preceded in death by his two brothers and parents.
Harold was born on April 2, 1945 in Clarksburg, WV. He enjoyed raising bees, going on adventures with his grand-dogs Atlas and Ellie Mae, and visiting his friends at the Little Cricket.
His family and friends will always remember him for his Santa Claus beard and sense of humor.
The family has elected not to hold services at the wishes of Harold. Instead memories and condolences may be shared on his Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/harold.mcie) or sent to PO Box 526 Mayo, SC 29368.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 27, 2019