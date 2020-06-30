Harold Willis Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'BRIEN, FL- Harold Willis Jones, 63, of O'Brien, FL and formerly of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home. Born January 31, 1957, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Lee Willis Jones and Velverine Rubina Fletcher Jones of Spartanburg, SC.
Harold was a handyman, basically a jack-of-all-trades, who loved to woodwork, build clocks and furniture. He was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Queen Elizabeth Crossno Jones of O'Brien, FL; brother, Michael Jones of Union, SC; sister, Sandra Jones of Pacolet, SC; nieces and nephew, Krystal Price of Gaffney, SC, Jamie Terry of Spartanburg, SC, and Jeffrey Jones (Kaitlyn) of Fairforest, SC.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Kenneth Cash. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved