O'BRIEN, FL- Harold Willis Jones, 63, of O'Brien, FL and formerly of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home. Born January 31, 1957, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Lee Willis Jones and Velverine Rubina Fletcher Jones of Spartanburg, SC.
Harold was a handyman, basically a jack-of-all-trades, who loved to woodwork, build clocks and furniture. He was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Queen Elizabeth Crossno Jones of O'Brien, FL; brother, Michael Jones of Union, SC; sister, Sandra Jones of Pacolet, SC; nieces and nephew, Krystal Price of Gaffney, SC, Jamie Terry of Spartanburg, SC, and Jeffrey Jones (Kaitlyn) of Fairforest, SC.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Kenneth Cash. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.