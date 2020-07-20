YORK – Harolyn Gwynn Houston Johnson, 75, of York, SC, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be held between 2:00 and 5:00pm on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens, 1050 Willis Rd. Spartanburg, SC 29301.
Harolyn was born on June 27, 1945 in Hickory, NC. She was the daughter of the late Harold Stewart Houston and Helen Mace Houston. She was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Spartanburg, SC. Ever the adventurous soul, Harolyn loved traveling and considered it one of her favorite activities. Be it family vacations, school trips with her kids, or the Mediterranean cruise she had just recently taken, there was no place on her bucket list she hadn't made an effort to travel to. Being the highly social individual that she was, she spent an abundance of time doing Red Hatter events and spending time with her Red Hat sisters. From red hatting in ball rooms to cruises and beaches, Harolyn's life was one big fulfillment of experience.
She is survived by her sons, Rondal C. Johnson (Nicole Kennedy), Ryan D. Johnson (Dara Johnson), daughter, Michelle Johnson Chapman (John Chapman), sister, Marti Houston Wallace (Rob), brother, Leonard S. Houston (Kim), and grandchildren, Clay Johnson, Ben Johnson, and Owen Chapman.
In addition to her parents, Harolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Harold C. Johnson.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Johnson family.