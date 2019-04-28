|
|
Harriette Bright Kneece Montgomery was quite a card – literally! She loved to play bridge with her buddies and reveled in winning! Happy, as she was known, also loved her family – sister Joy Gray (John Ray), niece Seann Tzouvelekas (Jamie), nephew Josh Gray, great-niece Sophia Bright Tzouvelekas, as well as her chosen daughter, Laurie Darwin and her family, and her friend to the end, Harriette Bauman. She was preceded in death by her parents Bright and J. J. Kneece. Happy could tell a good story and perfected the art of embellishment.
She was an alumna of Columbia College and USC Upstate and eventually retired from Upstate.
Happy was always a Gamecock.
Ms. Montgomery was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she served in many roles. She was an Elder, Moderator of Presbyterian Women, and a recipient of the Presbyterian Women's Honorary Life Membership. Happy was also a member of the Perennial Garden Club.
Our Happy passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, and as promised, we will not divulge any hint about her age. She will be missed by her family, friends, and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, Happy and her family request that donations be made to Midlands Recovery Center, (P.O. Box 7703, Columbia, S.C. 29202) where her nephew Josh is Director of Resource Development. A memorial service at Westminster Presbyterian Church will be held on May 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019