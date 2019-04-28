|
|
EASLEY- Harry Allen Turner, 77, of Easley, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Baptist Easley Hospital.
Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Harry Aubrey Turner and Carol Allen Ramsaur. Harry served in the Air Force 62'-66 and graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1967.
Harry Turner loved music from a young age and became a popular radio personality and DJ playing original R&B music on over 40 radio stations, interviewing hundreds of artists and playing their music. He promoted a number of music concerts and festivals and wrote the book This Magic Moment: Musical Reflections of a Generation published in 1994. Harry was instrumental in having The Shag named the state dance of SC. As a music historian and expert, he was committed to seeing that R&B music was preserved and just days before his death, he expressed that his hope had always been that original R&B music would "bring everyone together".
Mr. Turner is survived by one son, Harmon Turner; two daughters, Erin Gladstone, and Anna Fultz; four sisters, Aubrey Turner Gey, Allison Turner Walters, Beth Turner Patterson, and Dottie Turner Blankenship; and four grandchildren, Chase and Max Gladstone, Clem Turner, Vaughn Turner, and Shanasia Fultz.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Turner is predeceased by his sister, Bootsie Babb; grandson, Zachary Gladstone, step parents, Stokes Ramseur and Betty Turner.
The family will host a memorial service in Asheville NC at the Sherrill Center, UNC campus at 1pm on May 5th.
Memorials may be made to The Veterans Bridge Home, https://veteransbridgehome.org, or The , www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019