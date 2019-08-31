Home

Harry C. "Buck" Buckland, Jr.


1951 - 2019
Harry C. "Buck" Buckland, Jr. Obituary
Harry C. Buckland, Jr., "Buck" of Chesnee, SC passed away at his home on August 23rd after a long battle with cancer. Buck was born March 19, 1951 in Jacksonville, FL to the late H.C. and Elizabeth Buckland.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Angie Weaver Buckland; a sister, Penny Hucks of Spartanburg, SC; two children, Justin (Lauren) Buckland of Wellford, SC and Heather Millard of Moore, SC; two step-children, Kallie and Preston Thompson; four grandchildren; and two nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a sister, Sondra McEachern. Buck spent his career in the textile industry and was an avid UNC Tarheel fan.
Services are private and families are at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Drake Rayden Foundation at 2607 Woodruff Road Suite E PMP 352 Simpsonville, SC 29381 or at drakeraydenfoundation.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 31, 2019
