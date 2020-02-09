|
|
SPARTANBURG – Harry C. Morris, Jr., 82, husband of Barbara Davenport Morris, died Friday, February 7, 2020.
Harry was born on May 16, 1937 to the late Harry C. Morris, Sr. and Eugenia Custin Morris. He was a graduate of Columbia Bible College with a BA in Education. Harry did graduate work at the University of South Carolina. He served in the SC Air National Guard, serving one year of active duty during the Berlin Crisis. Harry worked for many years in the insurance industry, with a majority of that time at Grier and Company. His passion however was serving as a Minister of Music at Cedar Spring Baptist Church. He served in that capacity for many years and at multiple churches, all of which he dearly loved. Harry also served on the board of directors at Mountainview Nursing Home from 2003 to 2007. He was an active member of the Rotary Club since 1975 having served as president during 1997-1998. Harry was a member of Cedar Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife of 49 years, Harry is survived by his son, Jeff Morris (Debbie) of Boiling Springs; two daughters, Lori Morris of Athens, GA, Deni Morris of the home; brother, William Morris, Sr. (Suzan) of Savannah, GA; extended family members that he loved like daughters, Holly Glover (Phillip), Ramona Dillard (Tim); many loving nephews and nieces
He was blessed with three grandchildren, Angie Ivey (Chris), Cole Morris (Madison), Barlee Morris; three great-grandchildren, Allana Ivey, Colton Ivey, and Declan Morris.
Harry was predeceased by his sister, Carolyn Morris.
The family will receive friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Cedar Spring Baptist Church.
A funeral service will follow at 2:00PM officiated by Reverend Dr. Todd Lowe and Reverend Dr. Jim Jackson
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Spring Baptist Church; 140 Cedar Springs Pl, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 9, 2020