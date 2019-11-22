|
|
Harry Edward Pridemore, Jr., was born on August 15, 1963 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and passed away November 18, 2019 in Darien, Georgia.
He was the son of the late Harry Edward Pridemore and Margaret Georgia Wingate Pridemore. Known by his family and friends as Ed or Eddie, he grew up in Corbin, Kentucky and always considered Corbin home. He was especially close to his Granny Peggy (the late Creasie Crawford), loved fast cars, and traditional country music. Eddie was an auto-mechanic by trade before devoting his time to his life-long dream of songwrighting.
He is survived by a son, Ed McDaniel of London, Kentucky; sisters, Margaret Pridemore (Tony), Maria Lindley (Robert), and Jessica Carpenter (Al); brother, John Pridemore (Cyndi), and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Warren Matthew Pridemore.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel in Woodruff, S.C.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 22, 2019