GREER- Harry Frederick Byers, Jr., 74, of Greer passed away on October 10, 2020.
He was the son of the late Harry Frederick, Sr. and Mary Louise Orr Byers and husband of Dee Tallent Byers.
He was retired from Burd and Fletcher as the Vice President of Sales. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict at the rank of Lieutenant and was a member of Spartanburg First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Dee Byers; three daughters, Meredith Gergley (Todd), Kristen McLean (Hector) and Michele Williams (Heath); a sister, Lyn Saltz (Bobby) and 8 grandchildren, Chelsea Sill, Christa Williams, Taylor Shehan, Adrianna Gergley, Andrew Gergley, Mac McLean, Thomas Gergley and
Mary Louise McLean.
He was predeceased by a son Michael Shehan.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Landrum, SC conducted by Rev. Barry Looper. The family will greet friends following the graveside service.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC